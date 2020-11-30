Spice shares touching moment with fan who shouts her deceased father’s name

Spice shares touching moment with fan who shouts her deceased father’s nameMonday, November 30, 2020
|
Spice may be one of the biggest artistes in dancehall but she forever reminds us that she remains grounded and still very much grateful for her success.
In a video shared to her Instagram, the So Mi Like It artiste is seen being escorted from a Tampa, Florida venue following a performance. She is seen surrounded by her beau, Justin Budd, and security trying to hustle her out of the location and away from the fans, who are brushed aside, sometimes a little too harshly for the starâ€™s liking.
Spice, born Grace Hamilton, is heard loudly repeating that they should not push her fans.
Almost clear of the following crowd, someone is heard shouting â€œPolofinâ€ which immediately gets a reaction from Spice, who turns around and asks â€œWho seh dat?â€ twice to which a male voice replies â€œA Booka enuhâ€.
Spice greets the unseen â€˜Bookaâ€™, who turns out to be a resident of her childhood Portmore community and knew her father, who went by the name â€˜Polofinâ€™.
She explained the moment in her Instagram caption for the video, stating â€œOne thing with me Iâ€™m not in the hype shit. Security Donâ€™t push my f%*king Fans out the way Ÿ¤¬.â€
She added that she had to post the video to show respect for her father, who she says is the reason she began music, but passed away when she was a child. â€œSome one from my neighborhood shouted out my dads name so I was like â€œHold the fk upâ€ Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜‚ Big up Booka T and the entire old Braeton where Iâ€™m from. Tampa was a movie Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™BIG UP MY FATHER HE DIED WHEN I WAS 9Ÿ˜’ â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ Heâ€™s the reason I started music Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾â€
