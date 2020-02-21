Spice takes aim at detractors with ‘02.20.2020’Friday, February 21, 2020
|
Dancehall phenom Spice was in a confrontational mode recently as she took on her detractors in her latest track 02.20.2020.
The track which was also released on the same date, sees Spice calling on those who envy her success to realize that she put in a lot of hard work to reach where she is currently.
“Hate me through mi wear likkle Louis and Fendi but weh dem did deh weh never even have panty,” Spice pointedly lambasts haters, while riding the rhythm.
The track was accompanied by a video that features Spice, clad in a bathrobe, showing off her current life of luxury as she shows of designer rugs and carpets in her bedroom and a contemporary and stylish bathroom.
However, while Spice was taking aim at her detractors, she had something nice for her over million followers as she is providing the first 20 persons to get the lyrics right with JMD $20,000.00 each, a total of $400,000.00.
It’s uncertain if anyone has won anything so far, but fans have been loving the track and showing Spice their elation for her delivery on what is expected to be another chart-topper.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy