Spice teaches her boo, Justin, to speak patois

Dancehall artiste Spice is making sure that whenever her boo, Justin Budd, comes to Jamaica he at least can understand some patois. And so whatever chance she gets, sheâ€™s teaches him a line or two, and trust us BUZZ fam, the videos are hilarious.

The most recent one sees the â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™ telling Budd that she has a headache. But Budd had a little trouble understanding.

â€œAre you playing with me or you donâ€™t understand for real? Spice asked. â€œBabe if I understand for real I would have just asked you,â€ Budd replied.

Spice, being very amused but patient, tells Budd to repeat after her. â€œMi head a hot mi.â€ A confused, but diligent Budd did try, but from the look on his face had no idea what Spice meant.

â€œWhen youâ€™re from America Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸ and dating a Jamaican Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² girl and she says â€œMI heada hot Miâ€ and heâ€™s like WTF Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜…Ÿ¤£Â @jbuddmediaÂ need a patois lesson ASAP,â€ Spice captioned the video on her Instagram.

We think he deserves some credit for trying. What says you BUZZ fam?