Spice teaches her boo, Justin, to speak patois

Spice teaches her boo, Justin, to speak patoisFriday, January 15, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Spice is making sure that whenever her boo, Justin Budd, comes to Jamaica he at least can understand some patois. And so whatever chance she gets, sheâ€™s teaches him a line or two, and trust us BUZZ fam, the videos are hilarious.
The most recent one sees the â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™ telling Budd that she has a headache. But Budd had a little trouble understanding.
â€œAre you playing with me or you donâ€™t understand for real? Spice asked. â€œBabe if I understand for real I would have just asked you,â€ Budd replied.
Spice, being very amused but patient, tells Budd to repeat after her. â€œMi head a hot mi.â€ A confused, but diligent Budd did try, but from the look on his face had no idea what Spice meant.
â€œWhen youâ€™re from America Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸ and dating a Jamaican Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² girl and she says â€œMI heada hot Miâ€ and heâ€™s like WTF Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜…Ÿ¤£Â @jbuddmediaÂ need a patois lesson ASAP,â€ Spice captioned the video on her Instagram.
We think he deserves some credit for trying. What says you BUZZ fam?
