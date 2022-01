Spice teaches her boo, Justin, to speak patois

Dancehall artiste Spice is making sure that whenever her boo, Justin Budd, comes to Jamaica he at least can understand some patois. And so whatever chance she gets, she’s teaches him a line or two, and trust us BUZZ fam, the videos are hilarious.

The most recent one sees the ‘Queen of the dancehall’ telling Budd that she has a headache. But Budd had a little trouble understanding.

“Are you playing with me or you don’t understand for real? Spice asked. “Babe if I understand for real I would have just asked you,†Budd replied.

Spice, being very amused but patient, tells Budd to repeat after her. “Mi head a hot mi.†A confused, but diligent Budd did try, but from the look on his face had no idea what Spice meant.

“When you’re from America Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸ and dating a Jamaican Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² girl and she says “MI heada hot Mi†and he’s like WTF Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜…Ÿ¤£Â @jbuddmedia need a patois lesson ASAP,†Spice captioned the video on her Instagram.

We think he deserves some credit for trying. What says you BUZZ fam?