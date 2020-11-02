Wah gwaan? Spice teaches Young Ma patois

Wah gwaan? Spice teaches Young Ma patoisMonday, November 02, 2020
|
If you’re Jamaican, then you understand the duty you have to teach friends from other countries a little bit of patois. In fact, some may even demand it. If anything, it is a tribute to the influence of Jamaican culture, and so many of us do it with pleasure.
Dancehall artiste Spice found herself performing her solemn duty as an ambassador of Jamaican culture in teaching rapper Young Ma patois at a Halloween party recently.
Spice shared a video to Instagram enjoying herself with friends when Young Ma came on camera to say hi. Spice then encouraged Young Ma to speak in patois. She happily obliged.
“Wah gwaan?” she said, before releasing a string of Jamaican expletives. “Big up Jamaica. Weh dem mean?”
Spice and her friend, Karlie Redd, excitedly told Young Ma that she was “picking up di patois”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy