Spice teases gaming partnership

Dancehall artiste Spice has teased a

new partnership with the Supreme Ventures Limited.

The 15-second clip features the Needle Eye artiste in a skin-tight fuchsia bodysuit with matching heels and complementary hair. She says, â€œSumn hot, â€˜bout fi drop!â€

No further details were provided on the partnership beyond the videoâ€™s subtle message that â€œGaming. Just. Got. Hotter.â€

— Spice (@spiceofficial) pic.twitter.com/j8mKl4jVEmJuly 19, 2020

Formed in 1995, Supreme Ventures is the premier gaming and entertainment provider in Jamaica. Â