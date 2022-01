Spice teases gaming partnership

Dancehall artiste Spice has teased a

new partnership with the Supreme Ventures Limited.

The 15-second clip features the Needle Eye artiste in a skin-tight fuchsia bodysuit with matching heels and complementary hair. She says, “Sumn hot, ‘bout fi drop!â€

No further details were provided on the partnership beyond the video’s subtle message that “Gaming. Just. Got. Hotter.â€

Formed in 1995, Supreme Ventures is the premier gaming and entertainment provider in Jamaica. Â