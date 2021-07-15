Spice to drop ‘Ten’ on her birthday

Dancehall artiste Spice has revealed that she will be dropping her highly anticipated album Ten on August 6th, which coincidentally is her birthday. The day is also celebrated as Jamaica’s Independence Day.

The Go Down Deh artiste made the revelation on Wednesday (July 14) in an Instagram Live. She said the album has been pushed back by just a week from her originally promised date of July 30th.

She later took to her Instagram account where she wrote a message to her fans about the change. “Besties it’s better late than never ALBUM pushed back a week and now DROPS August 6th right on my birthday and the only gift I want is for you to buy it,” it read.

The album, which will be Spice’s first, is executively produced by dancehall heavyweight Shaggy and will be released through VP Records.

Two singles have since been re-released from the album; Frenz and the massive hit Go Down Deh which features Sean Paul and Shaggy that continues to dominate the charts locally and overseas.