Spice under fire for sharing video of illegal party

Spice under fire for sharing video of illegal partyTuesday, December 22, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Spice has come under
fire after posting a video of a party where her track Frenz was being played.
The post seemed innocent enough, except all entertainment events in Jamaica have been on hold with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic under the Disaster Risk Management Act. Further, gatherings have been limited to 15 people or fewer for months, something which fans of the deejay pointed out across her platforms where the 48-second clip was shared.
While many said the event must have been an throwback post, the song was only officially released on the weekend, despite being recorded for some time now.
One Instagram user commented, â€œWhich Jamaica this? A cya this one ya with corona. The song bad but mighty God these people a make me fretâ€.
Another replied, â€œBut you still gotta encourage your fans to wear their mask and social distanceâ€¦coronavirus issa real thingâ€.
A third replied, â€œAnd nobody has on a face mask and everyone is singing out loud and spitting in each others face. Nice, good job.â€
Others were more direct in their disapproval and tagged Health minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force under the posts to bring their attention to the illegal event.
Jamaica has recorded more than 12,300 cases of the coronavirus and 288 related deaths.
