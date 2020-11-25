Spice using IG filter to inspire new look

Spice using IG filter to inspire new lookWednesday, November 25, 2020
Most of us appreciate a good filter. They hide the blemishes we donâ€™t want anyone to see and mask our tired eyes. But dancehall artiste Spice has found something in a filter that many of us have never thought of -inspiration for her new look.
While getting her makeup done, Spice used a filter that gave her a philtrum piercing. Totally captivated by how it made her look, Spice wanted to know if she should just go ahead and get the piercing permanently.
â€œMi nah tell no lie, fi some reason mi aguh pierce right ya so (her philtrum) all because of this filter,â€ she said.
But she left the decision for her fans to make.
â€œWhat do you think guys, do you think its cute?â€ she asked. Should I pierce it or no?â€
Her fans, while agreeing that it was a cute filter, felt she shouldnâ€™t get it done. One even had a smart suggestion.
â€œNo Aunty Spice nobody dweet.. use ehh filter anytime uh wah see piercing up dehâ—Ÿ˜‚,â€ a fan commented.
â€œNo you look beautiful without it,â€ another said.
â€œNo donâ€™t pierce itâ¤ï¸, you we look mad like amariŸ˜‚,â€ someone added.
