Spice using IG filter to inspire new look

Most of us appreciate a good filter. They hide the blemishes we donâ€™t want anyone to see and mask our tired eyes. But dancehall artiste Spice has found something in a filter that many of us have never thought of -inspiration for her new look.

While getting her makeup done, Spice used a filter that gave her a philtrum piercing. Totally captivated by how it made her look, Spice wanted to know if she should just go ahead and get the piercing permanently.

â€œMi nah tell no lie, fi some reason mi aguh pierce right ya so (her philtrum) all because of this filter,â€ she said.

But she left the decision for her fans to make.

â€œWhat do you think guys, do you think its cute?â€ she asked. Should I pierce it or no?â€

Her fans, while agreeing that it was a cute filter, felt she shouldnâ€™t get it done. One even had a smart suggestion.

â€œNo Aunty Spice nobody dweet.. use ehh filter anytime uh wah see piercing up dehâ—Ÿ˜‚,â€ a fan commented.

â€œNo you look beautiful without it,â€ another said.

â€œNo donâ€™t pierce itâ¤ï¸, you we look mad like amariŸ˜‚,â€ someone added.