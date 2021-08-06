Spice, Vybz Kartel, Sizzla release albums on Jamaica’s Independence Day

While Jamaica celebrated its Independence anniversary, some of the country’s high profile artistes were celebrating album releases. Dancehall heavyweights Vybz Kartel, and Spice, and reggae artiste Sizzla, all released their album on Friday (August 6).

Incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel released his twelve-track album Born Fi Dis while Spice dropped her debut album TEN. 10. Sizzla released On A High.

A post on his Instagram account Vybz Kartel indicated that the album has been doing well. Since its release midnight, it has claimed the top spot on the iTunes reggae charts. This is Kartel’s seventh such effort since he has been behind bars. It follows on the heels of the effort Of Dons And Divas.

Despite releasing a number of other projects in the forms of EPs, 10 is Spice’s first studio album and it is expected to do quite well as was suggested by the strong pre-orders that came in on the various streaming platforms. Coincidentally on the day of the release, it was also her birthday. “Happy birthday to me. Only thing I want is for you to support my album 10….let’s goooooo I waited 21 years for this day” she told her more than three million Instagram followers.

For Sizzla, in the more than eighty albums that the Black Woman And Child artiste has released. It follows on ‘Million Times, his previous effort that was released in October last year.