Spice will protect her wig at all cost

Spice will protect her wig at all costMonday, October 26, 2020
Women are generally shy about removing their wigs to expose their hair c underneath. But not dancehall artiste Spice, if itâ€™s one thing, BUZZ Fam, Spice is gonna protect her wig from getting wet.
A video on her Instagram showed the Inches artiste out and about yesterday during the heavy rains.
While leaving a building, she noticed the poring showers outside. And even though she had a gentleman waiting for her with an umbrella, Spice was taking no chances with her signature blue wig.
In one quick sweep, she effortlessly removed the wig from her head, revealing some very neatly done cornrows underneath.
â€œJamaica a flood out Ÿ˜« but I got to protect my wig at any means necessary,â€ she told her more than 3 million Instagram followers.
Her post was obviously done in good humour, and she had her fans cracking up.
â€œŸ˜‚ Jah know somebody afi put ah stop to grace madness,â€ someone commented.
â€œMi naa laugh, yes mi artist protect the hair at all cost ya man Ÿ¤£â€ another said.
â€œŸ˜‚ If by any means necessary was a person Ÿ˜©,â€ someone added.
