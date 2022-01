Spice’s fans express concern over her COVID-19 test

Dancehall artiste Spice has been travelling back and forth between her Atlanta home and Jamaica during the pandemic. As a result, she has had to do a number of coronavirus tests.

She decided to share a video of herself getting the test with her over three million Instagram followers this morning.

“Let’s see what we got, woi, done now, done now, Oh Jesus,†she moaned as the medical practitioner inserted the COVID-19 swab in her nose.

The video was accompanied by a caption of Spice praying for the pandemic to end.

“Father Lord, today I pray and ask you kindly please let Corona Virus go away in Jesus Name Amen Ÿ™Ÿ¾,†she wrote.

Her fans joined her in prayer, but some were concerned about how her COVID-19 test was conducted.

“Lol this swabbing is faulty Mumz. Thing didn’t even go in the nasopharynx. Ÿ˜‚. I hope that’s not how people are being swabbed bcuz it would result in A LOT OF FALSE NEGATIVE results,†a fan whose IG page identified him as a doctor commented.

“I think it should go back a little further,†another said.

“This is y the numbers are off..they not doin the test accurately smh,†someone added.