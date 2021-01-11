Spice’s fans express concern over her COVID-19 test

Spice’s fans express concern over her COVID-19 testMonday, January 11, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Spice has been travelling back and forth between her Atlanta home and Jamaica during the pandemic. As a result, she has had to do a number of coronavirus tests.
She decided to share a video of herself getting the test with her over three million Instagram followers this morning.
â€œLetâ€™s see what we got, woi, done now, done now, Oh Jesus,â€ she moaned as the medical practitioner inserted the COVID-19 swab in her nose.
The video was accompanied by a caption of Spice praying for the pandemic to end.
â€œFather Lord, today I pray and ask you kindly please let Corona Virus go away in Jesus Name Amen Ÿ™Ÿ¾,â€ she wrote.
Her fans joined her in prayer, but some were concerned about how her COVID-19 test was conducted.
â€œLol this swabbing is faulty Mumz. Thing didnâ€™t even go in the nasopharynx. Ÿ˜‚. I hope thatâ€™s not how people are being swabbed bcuz it would result in A LOT OF FALSE NEGATIVE results,â€ a fan whose IG page identified him as a doctor commented.
â€œI think it should go back a little further,â€ another said.
â€œThis is y the numbers are off..they not doin the test accurately smh,â€ someone added.
