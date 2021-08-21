Spice’s ‘Suh Mi Like It’ reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Dancehall artiste Spice keeps getting more reasons to celebrate this month. She celebrated her birthday, released her debut album, and recently received a plaque from Billboard to acknowledge her mixtape Captured getting to the number one spot on the Reggae Albums Chart.

And now the Queen of the Dancehall is relishing another milestone in her career; her 2014 hit has accumulated more than 100 million views on YouTube. So Mi Like It

Spice excitedly shared news of the accomplishment via her Instagram.

“I wanted to take the time out to thank you guys so much for watching and sharing So Mi Like It because I’m now the first female dancehall artiste to have gained 100 million views on a solo song. It feels good” she said.

The track was produced by NotNice and directed by Spice herself, and released by VP Records on December 2, 2014. The popular song has become synonymous with Spice’s image and was reintroduced on her debut album 10.