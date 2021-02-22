Spotify heading to the Caribbean

Spotify heading to the CaribbeanMonday, February 22, 2021
Spotify is heading to the Caribbean BUZZ Fam! In the next few days, Spotify will be available in Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and many more.
The company unveiled plans to launch in 85 new markets that represent more than 1 billion potential new listeners.
It made the announcement Monday at its Stream On event for creators and partners. The 85 new markets include Pakistan and Bangladesh â€” span Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
In addition, Spotify now supports more than 60 languages natively, after adding native support for 36 new languages.
Currently, Spotify is available in 93 markets.
