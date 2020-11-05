Spragga Benz brings back 90s flavoured dancehall in new album

Spragga Benz eighth studio album, The Journey, aims to take dancehall fans back to the glorious 90s, an era in which the famous dancehall artiste flourished.

“The album is geared towards lovers of dancehall music, especially 1990s-flavoured dancehall and to those who want to listen to clean yet hardcore vibration,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 11-track set was released on September 28 by Red Square Production, and features collaborations with Konshens, Ky-Mani Marley, Kranium, Wayne Wonder, and Buju Banton’s son Jahazeil Myrie.

“My hope for the album is for it to reach every ears, the world, and for this album to continue the high standards set by other reggae albums.”

The album debuted at number 10 on the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

Spragga said the album promotes healthy family values and shares that members of his family were heavily involved in its production. Never Leave, a track on the album is dedicated to his late son, Carlyle Grant, who was shot and killed by police in Kingston 12 years ago.

“The songs on my album fittingly reflect on a journey which everyone must face — both young and old. But, it is the path we choose which will determine our failures or successes,” he said.

“Perhaps, the most important track on the album is Guide My Life, because we cannot live without someone to guide us throughout our journey.”