Spragga Benz says he’s being shadow-banned on IG for anti-vaccination posts

Dancehall deejay Spragga Benz says he’s being shadow-banned on

The artiste’s Instagram account has suffered a drop in engagement in recent times, coincidentally as he continues to share posts about the downsides of taking the COVID-19 vaccine and his belief that the pandemic was planned to implement a new world order.

Over the past 24 hours, Benz has shared a series of posts to emphasize that “Instagram, yu can’t stop Jah mission.”

Among his posts was a news clip about vaccinated people being able to catch and spread the delta variant of the coronavirus.

‘Nuff a unno rejoice how my page get shadowed and mock how a phuckery mi a talk… Who laughing now? CT and AH you both will be held accountable by the MOST HIGH for the role you still playing and for the Jamaican lives lost in this scam. YOU KNEW ALL ALONG.”

In another post, Benz highlighted how in today’s society, “If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, fact checkers say it’s a squirrel.”

Harmful content

A follower responded, “Lol or they would just delete your post and ban you off of social media.”

Benz replied, “Or shadow ban you like they do me and others who speak critical and objective common sense.”

He further told followers that though several countries are pushing mandatory vaccination, “mandatory” doesn’t make it law.

“Don’t let them frighten you with words and phrases you don’t overstand,” he said.

Another post showed a screenshot of a fan trying to tag him in Buju Banton’s Independence Day Live to no success. In the stream, Banton, as he has been doing since the advent of the pandemic, encouraged people to be independent thinkers and seekers of truth.

While Instagram doesn’t outright use the “shadow ban” term, the social network has community guidelines which denounce content that is unlawful, threatening and harmful. Posts of this nature are therefore in violation of their community guidelines and consequently demoted or restricted.

Benz’s predicament doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Back in March, he said he felt targeted by the “bigger heads” for his anti-vaccination stance in a video post.