Sprint great Asafa Powell gets his own statue, social media is horrified

Jamaican speedster Asafa Powell was officially

immortalised in bronze, with a statue in his honour on Sunday (Feb. 9), to commemorate

his contribution to track and field.

Why Babsy suh wicked? â€” Sir NewBalance â™Ÿ (@tahjxxn) pic.twitter.com/UJmcDp7JuoFebruary 10, 2020

Now, as many Jamaicans celebrate the iconic milestone, some have taken to social media to voice their confusion as to why the image of the former world record holder bears little to no resemblance to him.

This is a runaway slave. â€” Americanâ€™t (@Sachandii) https://t.co/g2mpkw0GMrFebruary 10, 2020

Guys, maybe itâ€™s not that bad.

*takes a look*

Well, BUZZ fam, they got the abs right!

I must say, I have a few questionsâ€¦

Suh a really dis yah dem cya guh a stadium guh puddung seh a Asafa? What a wickid an dreadful ack! â€” UncleBarry Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@UncleBarry876) Dis a mus Cassava an not Asafa! No di smaddy weh mek dis yah want a tump inna dem fat back! Dis cyaa real! pic.twitter.com/ohyXWOuoHUFebruary 10, 2020

If after the maquette got Asafaâ€™s blessing, do you mean to tell me this is how he sees himself?

Was Asafa only concerned with how his chiselled torso looked?

How many more Sam Sharpe statues do we need â€” Bika (@kingofkgn) https://t.co/KzREFTWduTFebruary 10, 2020

Speaking of, why is Asafaâ€™s statue the only one that isnâ€™t fully clothed?

Since this was a part of the calendar, how does this tie into â€˜Reggae Monthâ€™?

Listen, donâ€™t get me wrong, Iâ€™m all for honouring our sporting greats but as the democratic society we pride ourselves as being, we should also be prepared to face the music once expectations are not met â€“ and Iâ€™m clearly not the only one.

I would like to know who making these statues of our athletes. This don't look like Asafa Powell one bit. Only him ears and nose correct Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ â€” Ÿ’œŸ’›RIP Kobe & GigiŸ’œŸ’› (@ahsidas_) pic.twitter.com/GZtUCXkE8QFebruary 10, 2020

That statue is pure nightmare fuel, and this is coming from a horror fan.

Veil it up back. â€” Lij Tafari (@lijitimate) https://t.co/SsfebOhFnRFebruary 10, 2020

Kudos to the Ministry of Culture, nonetheless and congratulations for an honour well deserved, Asafa.

Excuse me as I cringe indefinitely.