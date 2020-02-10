Sprint great Asafa Powell gets his own statue, social media is horrified

Sprint great Asafa Powell gets his own statue, social media is horrifiedMonday, February 10, 2020
Jamaican speedster Asafa Powell was officially
immortalised in bronze, with a statue in his honour on Sunday (Feb. 9), to commemorate
his contribution to track and field.
Now, as many Jamaicans celebrate the iconic milestone, some have taken to social media to voice their confusion as to why the image of the former world record holder bears little to no resemblance to him.
Guys, maybe itâ€™s not that bad.
*takes a look*
Well, BUZZ fam, they got the abs right!
I must say, I have a few questionsâ€¦
If after the maquette got Asafaâ€™s blessing, do you mean to tell me this is how he sees himself?
Was Asafa only concerned with how his chiselled torso looked?
Speaking of, why is Asafaâ€™s statue the only one that isnâ€™t fully clothed?
Since this was a part of the calendar, how does this tie into â€˜Reggae Monthâ€™?
Listen, donâ€™t get me wrong, Iâ€™m all for honouring our sporting greats but as the democratic society we pride ourselves as being, we should also be prepared to face the music once expectations are not met â€“ and Iâ€™m clearly not the only one.
That statue is pure nightmare fuel, and this is coming from a horror fan.
Kudos to the Ministry of Culture, nonetheless and congratulations for an honour well deserved, Asafa.
Excuse me as I cringe indefinitely.
