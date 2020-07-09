Sprint sensation Briana Williams named GraceKennedy ambassador

Sprint sensation Briana Williams named GraceKennedy ambassadorThursday, July 09, 2020
|
Jamaica’s rising sprint sensation Briana
Williams has joined the ranks of GraceKennedy’s brand ambassadors.
The announcement was made today, July 9, by Williams, the reigning World Junior sprint double champion.
Regarding the partnership, she shared on Instagram, “I couldn’t be happier to represent @GraceFoods, and join a family that brings the Jamaican flavour to us at home or abroad.”
Grace Foods added on its page, “We’d like to welcome sprinter and National Under 20 record holder @briana.nichole to the Grace Foods Family!”
Two-time Olympic 100m champion, and Grace ambassador, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, commented “Welcome to the family Briana!!” Other notable personalities who have been linked to the brand include dancehall artiste Ding Dong and Olympic medallist Hansle Parchment.
The 18-year-old sprinter is one of Jamaica’s most promising athletes, having racked up numerous medals at the youth and junior levels, including the 100m and 200m gold at the U20 championships in 2018.
She has personal bests of 11.02 seconds in the 100m and 22.50 seconds in the 200m.
