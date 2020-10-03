Squad goals: Usain Bolt and friends are ‘fresh’ in sprint legend’s signature PUMA sneakers

Usain Bolt and his friends might just be â€˜squad goalsâ€™, as they are all rocking the retired track starâ€™s signature PUMA sneakers that became available online today, October 3.

On Saturday, the same day the PUMA x USAIN BOLT Ralph Sampson sneakers became available online, the sprint legend shared several photos of his friends, including Ricardo Gardener and Ian â€˜Pepeâ€™ Goodison, wearing the shoe.

â€œSquad Fresh in my signature Shoe #OutNow,â€ Bolt said in one Twitter post.

â€œTeam Representing my Signature USAIN BOLT x @PUMA Ralph Sampson Sneakers,â€ he added in another.

Squad Fresh in my signature Shoe â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) #OutNow Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥https://t.co/63a4SEoyF1 pic.twitter.com/hP2Z25hsW9October 3, 2020

For some time, Bolt has been showing off the sneakers that are now available on the PUMA website for US$100.

Team Representing my Signature USAIN BOLT x â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) @PUMA Ralph Sampson Sneakers Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥https://t.co/63a4SEG9wz pic.twitter.com/zenrAiRsD1October 3, 2020

In the description of the shoe on their website, PUMA said: â€œTwo larger than life icons come together in one court-inspired, street-ready kick. The signature basketball shoe of Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson joins forces with Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt, representing the power of sport to unite the world. Colorful detailing pulled from flags around the world and Usain Boltâ€™s signature stamped at the side take this archive classic from the court to the podium.â€

View this post on Instagram Big Moveâ€¦ Big Business âš¡ï¸A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Sep 26, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

PUMA also said that as part of the launch of the new collection, they would be pledging US$100,000 to the UN COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.