Squad goals: Usain Bolt and friends are ‘fresh’ in sprint legend’s signature PUMA sneakers

Squad goals: Usain Bolt and friends are ‘fresh’ in sprint legend’s signature PUMA sneakersSaturday, October 03, 2020
|
Usain Bolt and his friends might just be â€˜squad goalsâ€™, as they are all rocking the retired track starâ€™s signature PUMA sneakers that became available online today, October 3.
On Saturday, the same day the PUMA x USAIN BOLT Ralph Sampson sneakers became available online, the sprint legend shared several photos of his friends, including Ricardo Gardener and Ian â€˜Pepeâ€™ Goodison, wearing the shoe.
â€œSquad Fresh in my signature Shoe #OutNow,â€ Bolt said in one Twitter post.
â€œTeam Representing my Signature USAIN BOLT x @PUMA Ralph Sampson Sneakers,â€ he added in another.
For some time, Bolt has been showing off the sneakers that are now available on the PUMA website for US$100.
In the description of the shoe on their website, PUMA said: â€œTwo larger than life icons come together in one court-inspired, street-ready kick. The signature basketball shoe of Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson joins forces with Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt, representing the power of sport to unite the world. Colorful detailing pulled from flags around the world and Usain Boltâ€™s signature stamped at the side take this archive classic from the court to the podium.â€
PUMA also said that as part of the launch of the new collection, they would be pledging US$100,000 to the UN COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy