Squash sends strong message in ‘Still A Roam’

Dancehall artiste Squash seems to be sending a strong message for those who don’t like him in his new track, Still A Roam.

In the song, the ‘6ix Boss’ says things are going well with him. He also takes aim at those deemed as “chatty chatty”, reminding them that he has his thing “locked”.

The song was released with an official music video on Sunday, and already, it has been viewed more than 126,000 times. It is also the number four trending video on YouTube.

The track seems to be the first song from the album, Mr Whittaker, which Squash is expected to drop soon. However, there is no release date for the project as yet.