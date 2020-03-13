St Lucia Jazz Festival 2020 axed due to coronavirus epidemic

St Lucia Jazz Festival 2020 axed due to coronavirus epidemicFriday, March 13, 2020
Despite no confirmed cases of coronavirus in St Lucia, the country is cancelling its annual jazz festival.
The announcement was made on Friday (March 13) by the festival’s organizers, The Events Company of Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.
In a press release, the organizers stated that the decision was taken following a meeting in which the risks versus the benefits of continuing with plans to host the festival were weighed.
Organizers said that given the mass crowd likely to be present at the event, they decided against hosting the festival.
The World Health Organization (WHO) decision to declare the coronavirus a global pandemic was also said to have been a critical piece of information that influenced the organizers decision.
Patti LaBelle was to be the headline act for the festival that was scheduled for the May 7 – 9, 2020 .
