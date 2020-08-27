St Lucia Zouks back to winning ways, defeating St Kitts-Nevis Patriots

St Lucia Zouks back to winning ways, defeating St Kitts-Nevis PatriotsThursday, August 27, 2020
|
St Lucia Zouks defeated the St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by six to take the 15th match in the Caribbean Premier League at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago today, August 27.
Mohammad Nabi was named the match’s MVP after taking five wickets while conceding just 15 runs. The Zouks made 111 runs to beat the Patriots’ 110 for nine wickets.
Play was briefly interrupted due to rain but restarted at 12:35 p.m. local time with no overs lost.
Scores:
PATRIOTS 110 for nine off 20 overs (Ben Dunk 33, Alzarri Joseph 21 not out; Mohammad Nabi 5-15)
ZOUKS 111 for four off 14.4 overs (Najibullah Zadran 33, Roston Chase 27 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 26; Imran Khan 3-23)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy