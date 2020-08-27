St Lucia Zouks back to winning ways, defeating St Kitts-Nevis Patriots

St Lucia Zouks defeated the St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by six to take the 15th match in the Caribbean Premier League at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago today, August 27.

Mohammad Nabi was named the match’s MVP after taking five wickets while conceding just 15 runs. The Zouks made 111 runs to beat the Patriots’ 110 for nine wickets.

Play was briefly interrupted due to rain but restarted at 12:35 p.m. local time with no overs lost.

Scores:

PATRIOTS 110 for nine off 20 overs (Ben Dunk 33, Alzarri Joseph 21 not out; Mohammad Nabi 5-15)

ZOUKS 111 for four off 14.4 overs (Najibullah Zadran 33, Roston Chase 27 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 26; Imran Khan 3-23)