St Lucia Zouks cricketer to miss training session over Coronavirus concerns

The newest member of the St Lucia Zouks, Kimani Melius, is to miss training camp in Mohali, India due to travel bans associated with the coronavirus.

19-year-old Melius was announced as the newest member of the team earlier this week.

“The plan was to have Melius join the Kings XI Punjab at our training camp in Mohali ahead of this year’s CPL. Due to COVID-19 and current travel restrictions into India means this has not been possible,” said Kings XI Punjab franchise owner Satish Menon.

Melius expressed disappointment at not being able to participate in the Kings XI Training Camp in India however, noted that he is extremely excited about what the future might hold.

“Once all settles, I am looking forward to working hard with my possible teammates at this year’s CPL and making my country proud,” said Melius.

In October 2019, Melius was named the vice-captain of the West Indies Emerging Team for the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament.

In November 2019, he was named as the captain of the West Indies’ squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in the tournament, with 191 runs in six matches.