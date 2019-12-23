St Thomas shines again! Keyshia Ka’oir takes husband Gucci Mane on tour of home parish

St Thomas shines again! Keyshia Ka’oir takes husband Gucci Mane on tour of home parishMonday, December 23, 2019
|
St Thomas has been in the news a lot recently and for all the right reasons. The current Miss World is from the parish and
While the world also descended on the parish for Unruly Fest on Saturday, persons are now aware that model Keyshia Kaâ€™oir Davis and her rapper husband Gucci Mane paid a visit to the parish over the weekend.
Social media posts show the St Thomas native and her husband walking the unpaved roads that Keyshia used to trek when she was a girl growing up in the parish before migrating to the United States of America.
It also seems that she gave Gucci Mane his first taste of Jamaican jerk chicken as they went to Yallahs, where she took the opportunity to turn a few pieces of chicken on a jerk pan while sporting a Gucci ensemble.
It also showcased Gucci meeting members of her family and making a visit to Davisâ€™ fatherâ€™s grave.
Well, enjoy your time here Keyshia and we recommend bringing Gucci up by Bath and maybe down by Lyssons Beach to enjoy some more of Jamaica in your parish.
