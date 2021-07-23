Stacious wins Jamaica festival song competition

Dancehall artiste Stacious is the winner of the 2021 iteration of the Jamaica Festival Song competition. Her entry Jamaican Spirit was voted the top song in the competition which resulted in her walking away with the 3 million dollar prize money on Thursday night.

It was elation and jubilation for the Come Into My Room artiste who now becomes the fourth female performer to win the popular competition and follows in the paths of Abby Dallas, Chetenge, and Heather Grant.

This is the second year in a row that an established artiste has walked away with the top prize as she follows on the heels of iconic artiste Buju Banton, who won the contest last year. Banton donated the prize money to charity.

The field of twelve finalists also featured top local acts, I-Octane, and legendary band Fab 5, as they threw their hats into the ring to try and win on the 55th anniversary of the famed event.

However, it was DB that finished second with the song Love Jamaica My Land, he also won the special award of Best Performer. While Tamo J copped third place with Real Talk.