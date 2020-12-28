Stalk Ashley celebrating 200k IG followers, promises good music for 2021

The year

2020 has been a difficult one for many, but singer Stalk Ashley is celebrating her

wins while promising good music for 2021.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the singer expressed gratitude for reaching 200,000 followers. Young

To my day one fans & all the new ones. Thank you so much for the continuous support, thanks for riding with me even in these slow times that weâ€™re living in,â€ she said.

Stalk Ashley explained that she had big plans for the year, but many things did not materialise because COVID-19 has almost shut down the entertainment industry.

â€œAs an artiste I dream to release music & perform them for my fans and as a new artiste I was mad nervous this year to drop music as I havenâ€™t been able to do shows or been able to go anywhere (but my video shoots)Ÿ˜•. Initially 2020 would have served as my launch year but Covid had other plans,â€ she said.

â€œBeing the G I am Iâ€™ve taken the lemons & Iâ€™ve made Jerk chicken and let me tell you this Right Now, 2021 Iâ€™m not coming to playâ€¼ï¸ Iâ€™ve got so much good vibes and good music coming your way. Hang tight. I love you.â€

While things have been slower than usual this year, Stalk Ashley did manage to land the Incognito collab with Alkaline. She has even admitted that she has been his fan for many years.

The lyric video for the track has been viewed more than one million times since it was released two months ago. The official music video was released four days ago, and it has received more than 340,000 views on YouTube and trending at number 2 in Jamaica on the platform.