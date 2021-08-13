Star on the rise Projexx, releases song for the summer ‘Unda Pressure’ ft Toian

Jamaica artiste Projexx links with fellow Jamaican and song maven Toian for a new scorcher “Unda Pressure.”

The two artistes bring the heat for a mid-summer celebration which shows both of them as the stars they’re evolving into. Shot in Miami, the new video depicts Projexx and Toian connecting for an unforgettable night in the magic city, complete with the skyline in the background and their palpable chemistry on full display.

Unda Pressure is a continuation of the genre-blending songs Projexx has been releasing over the past year, including his previous banger with Bakersteez titled “Bigga League” – the boundary-smashing banger documenting his ascent as he took over Jamaica’s National Stadium in the video.

Additionally, Projexx’s “Sidepiece” is already a future classic, along with his appearance on Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album for the single “True Love,” on which he delivered a stand-out feature.

Putting his singular spin on Dancehall and Afrobeat as he gears up his debut project, Projexx is in position to be an international force.