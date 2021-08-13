Star on the rise Projexx, releases song for the summer ‘Unda Pressure’ ft Toian

Star on the rise Projexx, releases song for the summer ‘Unda Pressure’ ft ToianFriday, August 13, 2021
|
Jamaica artiste Projexx links with fellow Jamaican and song maven Toian for a new scorcher “Unda Pressure.”
The two artistes bring the heat for a mid-summer celebration which shows both of them as the stars they’re evolving into. Shot in Miami, the new video depicts Projexx and Toian connecting for an unforgettable night in the magic city, complete with the skyline in the background and their palpable chemistry on full display.
Unda Pressure is a continuation of the genre-blending songs Projexx has been releasing over the past year, including his previous banger with Bakersteez titled “Bigga League” – the boundary-smashing banger documenting his ascent as he took over Jamaica’s National Stadium in the video.
Additionally, Projexx’s “Sidepiece” is already a future classic, along with his appearance on Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album for the single “True Love,” on which he delivered a stand-out feature.
Putting his singular spin on Dancehall and Afrobeat as he gears up his debut project, Projexx is in position to be an international force.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy