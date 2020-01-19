Star power for dancehall-hip hop track ‘IDKW’Sunday, January 19, 2020
The track is hot, not just because of the artistes on it but because it’s a good song.
Sampled off Wayne Wonder’s and Buju Banton’s collab, the song which utilizes the social media abbreviation of the song’s original title ‘I don’t know why‘ – IDKW– is a fresh take on what has become a classic since the duo released it in 1992.
The song released on Friday (Jan 17) sees Shenseea, Rvssian, Swae Lee for Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug coming together to further unite the already close-knit genres of dancehall and hip hop.
Though different backgrounds, they all flow seamlessly on the beat to make this one of the must-listen tracks to start the new year.
Early days still, but so far reactions have been positive especially in support of Shenseea who has her second international collaborative effort since her work with Tyga on ‘Blessed’.
