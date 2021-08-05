Star-studded features for Bounty Killer’s upcoming album

It seems that fans of dancehall giant Bounty Killer are in for a treat with his upcoming album King Of Kingston. His album which is set to be released in short order will feature a number of top acts from both the local music market to some from the international scene.

The ‘Warlord’ shared the news during an interview on entertainment programme Onstage. “A lot of great artiste gonna be on the set with me. Bling Dawg ago be on it, Wayne Marshall ago deh pon it, Busy, Karel, potentially even Mavado ago deh pon it,” he said.

He went on to say that the likes of Richie Stephens, Sanchez, Chronixx and Barrington Levy will also be sharing their lyrical skills for the highly anticipated album.

The star-packed album will also include some rap megastars. “Busta Rhymes ago deh pon it, Snoop Dogg ago deh pon it, mi na go tell you no more, whole heap a people ago deh pon di album” he said.

The highly anticipated album is being described by Bounty Killer of one the greatest albums to come out of dancehall. . “It’s going to be one of the greatest dancehall albums because it’s a double album mix with reggae and dancehall, fusion music to because we na stuck inna no box because it’s a dancehall album and everybody know my album have some versatility” he related.

The album is being produced by Damian’Junior Gong’ Marley and follows nineteen years on his last effort ‘The Ghetto Dictionary’. He has so far released ‘Bung Bang’ with fellow Alliance member Busy Signal which has been doing well.