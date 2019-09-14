STCG tackle Ardenne as 11 teams hunt second win in Manning Cup

Eleven schools will be chasing their second

victory in two matches when the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup schoolboy football

competition continues this Saturday at 3:30 pm, with 15 matches from five

groups.

Two former champions, St George’s College and Ardenne will meet in an interesting matchup at Ardenne, with both seeking to wrest the leadership of the Group F from the other as they are on three points each in the standing.

St George’s form in recent years will make them favourites to win as, while Ardenne have opened their campaign with a win this year, they have struggled since their glory days of 1991 when they won their first and only title.

St George’s and Ardenne are part of the quality line-up of 11 teams hunting their second win on Saturday.

The other competing teams are namely Holy Trinity, St Jago, Charlie Smith, Denham Town, Jonathan Grant, St Catherine, St Andrew Technical, Papine, and defending champions Kingston College.

See below the full schedule of matches for schoolboy football on Saturday:

GROUP A

Haile Selassie vs Holy Trinity

Clan Carthy vs Bridgeport

Cumberland vs St. Jago

GROUP B

Kingston High vs Charlie Smith

Donald Quarrie vs Ascot

Jonathan Grant vs Denham Town

GROUP C

Northern Technical vs STATHS

Oberlin vs St Catherine

Penwood vs Papine

GROUP F

Ardenne vs St. George’s College

Eltham vs Calabar

Norman Manley vs Campion

GROUP G

Pembroke Hall vs Kingston College

Excelsior vs Dunoon Park

Kingston Technical vs Cedar Grove