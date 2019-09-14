STCG tackle Ardenne as 11 teams hunt second win in Manning Cup

STCG tackle Ardenne as 11 teams hunt second win in Manning CupSaturday, September 14, 2019
Eleven schools will be chasing their second
victory in two matches when the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup schoolboy football
competition continues this Saturday at 3:30 pm, with 15 matches from five
groups.
Two former champions, St George’s College and Ardenne will meet in an interesting matchup at Ardenne, with both seeking to wrest the leadership of the Group F from the other as they are on three points each in the standing.
St George’s form in recent years will make them favourites to win as, while Ardenne have opened their campaign with a win this year, they have struggled since their glory days of 1991 when they won their first and only title.
St George’s and Ardenne are part of the quality line-up of 11 teams hunting their second win on Saturday.
The other competing teams are namely Holy Trinity, St Jago, Charlie Smith, Denham Town, Jonathan Grant, St Catherine, St Andrew Technical, Papine, and defending champions Kingston College.
See below the full schedule of matches for schoolboy football on Saturday:
GROUP A
Haile Selassie vs Holy Trinity
Clan Carthy vs Bridgeport
Cumberland vs St. Jago
GROUP B
Kingston High vs Charlie Smith
Donald Quarrie vs Ascot
Jonathan Grant vs Denham Town
GROUP C
Northern Technical vs STATHS
Oberlin vs St Catherine
Penwood vs Papine
GROUP F
Ardenne vs St. George’s College
Eltham vs Calabar
Norman Manley vs Campion
GROUP G
Pembroke Hall vs Kingston College
Excelsior vs Dunoon Park
Kingston Technical vs Cedar Grove
