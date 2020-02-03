Steamy Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy video sparks dating rumoursâ€¦ and Twitter is LIVID

Steamy Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy video sparks dating rumoursâ€¦ and Twitter is LIVIDMonday, February 03, 2020
|
Donâ€™t you just LOVE a good Twitter drag, BUZZ fam?
People, with absolutely no bearing or influence on othersâ€™ lives, telling them what they should/shouldnâ€™t be doing as consenting adultsâ€¦
Mhmm, itâ€™s just the perfect way to get the blood pumping.
For American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a steamy video with fellow musician G-Eazy has triggered the collective outrage and/or disappointment of Twitter users in the thousands.
The video, which began making the rounds on Sunday, when the two were spotted in Miami for the Super Bowl grand finale, has not gone down well with many a Twitterati.
The overarching sentiment, as hilarious and asinine as they can get, comes as scores of Twitter users express their disdain for G-Eazy, a rapper who, according to the Twittersphere, doesnâ€™t fit in line with the aesthetic that is Megan Thee Stallion.
Okay BUZZ fam, I usually wouldnâ€™t care less what two grown folk do, but the video is unsettling in several ways.
Hear me out nuh?
The video starts with Meghan seemingly in the lap of G-Eazy, as Roddy Richâ€™s High Fashion plays in the background.
The vanilla rapper (and I kid you not) then proceeds to cannibalise Meganâ€™s face, mishandling copious amounts of the Hot Girlâ€™s derriere and I-
See snippet below:
Get yoâ€™ hands off Megan, fooâ€™!
How dare you?
And Megan, honey. If you are in distress and need help, just blink twice. Weâ€™ll come rescue you post haste and promise not to tell a soul.
In the meantime, itâ€™s safe to say that Twitter is NOT handling the news well, as some have argued that the rumoured relationship is the gravest of insults on Black History Month and I meanâ€¦
Anyway, check out some of the funniest tweets reacting to â€˜Meg-Eazyâ€™ *retches*: Â
1. Incompatible, on *so* many frontsâ€¦
2. hfhfhdjkkskl
3. *probably G-Eazy* â€œMy leg!â€
4. *squints, then screams*
5. The cavalry approacheth!
6. You know who woke up happy!
7. *Twitter, being inconsolable rn*
8. Seeking a new stallion heiress
9. Drip w/ the Box
10. mishandling the â€˜goodiesâ€™
11. please be a dream, please be a dream, please be a dreamâ€¦
Well, BUZZ fam, how are we feeling about this latest pair-up?
