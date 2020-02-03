Steamy Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy video sparks dating rumoursâ€¦ and Twitter is LIVID

Donâ€™t you just LOVE a good Twitter drag, BUZZ fam?

People, with absolutely no bearing or influence on othersâ€™ lives, telling them what they should/shouldnâ€™t be doing as consenting adultsâ€¦

Tell me i did not just see g eazy suck miss Megan Thee Stallion's faceâ€¦ On day 3 of black history month â€” hibichh (@XamXiiiiiX) #megantheestallion pic.twitter.com/gA4qsaR2Z8February 3, 2020

Mhmm, itâ€™s just the perfect way to get the blood pumping.

For American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a steamy video with fellow musician G-Eazy has triggered the collective outrage and/or disappointment of Twitter users in the thousands.

The video, which began making the rounds on Sunday, when the two were spotted in Miami for the Super Bowl grand finale, has not gone down well with many a Twitterati.

First money bagg and now g eazyâ€¦. we canâ€™t keep letting her get away with this yoâ€¦. we gotta save Megan yâ€™all â€” â· (@r7pIine) pic.twitter.com/VQC69Ir4KdFebruary 3, 2020

The overarching sentiment, as hilarious and asinine as they can get, comes as scores of Twitter users express their disdain for G-Eazy, a rapper who, according to the Twittersphere, doesnâ€™t fit in line with the aesthetic that is Megan Thee Stallion.

Okay BUZZ fam, I usually wouldnâ€™t care less what two grown folk do, but the video is unsettling in several ways.

Hear me out nuh?

The video starts with Meghan seemingly in the lap of G-Eazy, as Roddy Richâ€™s High Fashion plays in the background.

The vanilla rapper (and I kid you not) then proceeds to cannibalise Meganâ€™s face, mishandling copious amounts of the Hot Girlâ€™s derriere and I-

See snippet below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Okay #GEazy and #MeganTheeStallion, we see yaâ€™ll Ÿ‘€A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 3, 2020 at 4:03am PST

Get yoâ€™ hands off Megan, fooâ€™!

How dare you?

And Megan, honey. If you are in distress and need help, just blink twice. Weâ€™ll come rescue you post haste and promise not to tell a soul.

Megâ€¦Megan Thee Stallionâ€¦& G-Eazy?! During Black History Month?!?â€” Martin Lutha King Fupa (@ThoughtsByJae) ON THIS LAND?!? pic.twitter.com/k33cB8hvVmFebruary 3, 2020

In the meantime, itâ€™s safe to say that Twitter is NOT handling the news well, as some have argued that the rumoured relationship is the gravest of insults on Black History Month and I meanâ€¦

Anyway, check out some of the funniest tweets reacting to â€˜Meg-Eazyâ€™ *retches*: Â

1. Incompatible, on *so* many frontsâ€¦

G Eazy & Megan â€” Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@dxnieIit) pic.twitter.com/8bOeQ5AxmFFebruary 3, 2020

2. hfhfhdjkkskl

this how G Eazy look being all up on Megan â€” Jasmine Ÿ¤ Ÿ’› (@heyyy_jas) pic.twitter.com/66pQMoIJ1AFebruary 3, 2020

3. *probably G-Eazy* â€œMy leg!â€

G Eazy before G Eazy afterâ€” Mordecai (@_peezu) Megan threw Megan threwthat ass back that ass back pic.twitter.com/plUYcrvPd0February 3, 2020

4. *squints, then screams*

G Eazy after sucking every last bit of foundation off of Megan's face. â€” Kikai (@ArcadePandaz) pic.twitter.com/CjYYDRwhTXFebruary 3, 2020

5. The cavalry approacheth!

Lana Del Rey and Halsey going to protect Megan Thee Stallion from G Eazy â€” Ù‹grant (@grantctrl) pic.twitter.com/CRUE1YfjODFebruary 3, 2020

6. You know who woke up happy!

G Eazy in the car this morning â€” –’–†–—––” (@mario_xcx) pic.twitter.com/imD3xCE25jFebruary 3, 2020

7. *Twitter, being inconsolable rn*

i came on twitter expecting to see clips of shakira shaking some ass and instead i see g eazy grabbing meganâ€™sâ€¦â€¦ â€” yoncÃ© saloncÃ© (@rynimitable) pic.twitter.com/rqVL03O6c7February 3, 2020

8. Seeking a new stallion heiress

Can u rap and twerk?? We need a new meg the stallion. The one god gave us laying up with white men. â€” Unky (@UncleTrini) https://t.co/y5vn0mGYHbFebruary 3, 2020

9. Drip w/ the Box

Gerald Eazy this morning â€” Aberama Carcetti (@Lebanon_Don) pic.twitter.com/NJxoDj3dEAFebruary 3, 2020

10. mishandling the â€˜goodiesâ€™

Now wtf is G Eazy gone do with all that ass?? â€” weirdo Ÿ¥´ (@lizokurrrr) pic.twitter.com/GcnQz9p2bNFebruary 3, 2020

11. please be a dream, please be a dream, please be a dreamâ€¦

Megan when she sobers up: â€” Mel Bae (@__melbae) pic.twitter.com/WwmwzAcNE3February 3, 2020

Well, BUZZ fam, how are we feeling about this latest pair-up?