Stefflon Don returning to the spotlight with ‘Move’Tuesday, September 08, 2020
|
Stefflon Don
has been relatively quiet this year, but it seems she plans to step forward
with a new music video for a track called Move.
Entertainer Stefflon Don is eager to release Move. (Photo: Instagram @stefflondon)
The song will be released on Thursday, September 10, and Uk-based Stefflon Don has been teasing its release with pictures and videos for weeks.
And her music-hungry fans can’t wait for the song to grace their ears.
“I can tell Move is gonna be maaddd,” one person said on Instagram. “Mannn stop playing sis! we BEEN ready,” another said.
A female fan joined the chorus, saying: “Can’t wait!!!!!!!The wait is almost over gyal we readyyyyyyy.”
Stefflon Don, who has tracks like Hurtin Me featuring French Montana, 16 Shots and Senseless, has been out of the spotlight for most of this year. However, the entertainer, who is in a relationship with Nigerian star Burna Boy, was featured on Buju Banton’s recent album on a track named Call Me.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy