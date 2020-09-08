Stefflon Don returning to the spotlight with ‘Move’

Stefflon Don

has been relatively quiet this year, but it seems she plans to step forward

with a new music video for a track called Move.

Entertainer Stefflon Don is eager to release Move. (Photo: Instagram @stefflondon)

The song will be released on Thursday, September 10, and Uk-based Stefflon Don has been teasing its release with pictures and videos for weeks.

And her music-hungry fans can’t wait for the song to grace their ears.

“I can tell Move is gonna be maaddd,” one person said on Instagram. “Mannn stop playing sis! we BEEN ready,” another said.

A female fan joined the chorus, saying: “Can’t wait!!!!!!!The wait is almost over gyal we readyyyyyyy.”

Stefflon Don, who has tracks like Hurtin Me featuring French Montana, 16 Shots and Senseless, has been out of the spotlight for most of this year. However, the entertainer, who is in a relationship with Nigerian star Burna Boy, was featured on Buju Banton’s recent album on a track named Call Me.