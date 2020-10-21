Stefflon Don speaks Nigerian language in afrobeat-inspired song

Stefflon Don speaks Nigerian language in afrobeat-inspired songWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
It seems
Burna Boy has been influencing Stefflon Don’s music, as she has released an afrobeat-inspired
track in which she speaks Nigeria’s Yoruba language.
Stefflon Don and her Nigerian beau went public about their relationship in 2019. And although they haven’t released any songs together, it seems the United Kingdom-based entertainer has been learning a few things from her man.
In her new song, Can’t Let You Go, Stefflon Don, who is of Jamaican descent, fuses dancehall, afrobeat and R&B while adding a bit of Yoruba to the mix. She was quite melodious as she sings about the love she has for someone special.
“For this track, I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba,” Stefflon Don said in a recent statement.
“I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world.”
The music video for Can’t Let You Go was released on Tuesday, and it comes a month after she released the visuals for Move, a more hardcore track.
