Step aside, COVID-19! Kanye West is living his best life in Haiti

Step aside, COVID-19! Kanye West is living his best life in HaitiSaturday, September 26, 2020
|
It seems rapper Kanye West will not allow coronavirus to stop him from travelling this year with his latest stop being Haiti.
The rapper landed at Haiti’s Hugo Chávez International Airport in Cap-Haïtien on Friday morning. It is said that he was greeted by two women holding bouquets of local flowers.
While his Twitter timeline has not shown what he has been up to, videos have surfaced showing the American celebrity dancing and having a good time with the locals. In other clips, he is seen singing and eating in the streets of Haiti while his fans scream.
Of course, most times, he wasn’t wearing a mask.
During the visit, Kanye also met with Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Just last week Kanye created some controversy when he was in Jamaica, as many were of the belief that he broke COVID-19 protocols when he met with reggae star Buju Banton at his studio. A mask-less Kanye was also spotted at a restaurant in Ocho Rios, again sparking outrage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy