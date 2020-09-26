Step aside, COVID-19! Kanye West is living his best life in Haiti

It seems rapper Kanye West will not allow coronavirus to stop him from travelling this year with his latest stop being Haiti.

The rapper landed at Haiti’s Hugo Chávez International Airport in Cap-Haïtien on Friday morning. It is said that he was greeted by two women holding bouquets of local flowers.

View this post on Instagram Nan RARA #KanyeWestHaiti #VideoAmateurA post shared by J12 – Jhanedouze (@jhanedouze) on Sep 26, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

While his Twitter timeline has not shown what he has been up to, videos have surfaced showing the American celebrity dancing and having a good time with the locals. In other clips, he is seen singing and eating in the streets of Haiti while his fans scream.

Of course, most times, he wasn’t wearing a mask.

During the visit, Kanye also met with Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Ce vendredi 25 septembre 2020, je suis accompagné du célèbre rappeur américain, Kanye West, fraîchement arrivé au pays, dans le cadre d’une visite à Labadee et à l’Île de la Tortue. Je lui souhaite un bon séjour dans notre pays. — Président Jovenel Moïse (@moisejovenel) pic.twitter.com/mLATcu1VbcSeptember 25, 2020

Just last week Kanye created some controversy when he was in Jamaica, as many were of the belief that he broke COVID-19 protocols when he met with reggae star Buju Banton at his studio. A mask-less Kanye was also spotted at a restaurant in Ocho Rios, again sparking outrage.