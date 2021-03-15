Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor basking in Grammy glory

Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor basking in Grammy gloryMonday, March 15, 2021
Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor is in a jubilant mood following news that
John Legend’s
The reason for celebration is that he is responsible for producing two of the tracks on the album, Bigger Love and Don’t Walk Away, which features the vocals of Koffee, who became the first female to win a Grammy for Best Reggae Album.
The ‘Big Ship’ star took to Instagram to share his joy. “Another Won, Super grateful to be a part of this amazing, now Grammy Award winning album! Big congrats to the Legend and to everyone involved! To more wins!” he wrote following the announcement.
Since then the congratulations have been pouring in with fellow producer Rvssian commenting “deserved” while producer Izyareyoukiddingme also commented, “well deserved congrats bro”.
McGregor is no stranger to Grammy recognition, previously receiving credit for work on Junior Gong’s Stony Hill album and for his contribution to Latin star Shakira El Dorado.
