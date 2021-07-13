Stephen Di Genius McGregor jumps on ‘Only One’Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor has been promising fans a lot of music and it seems that things are finally happening with the soon-to-be-released Only One.
Only One is a track by Argentinian trap star Khea and features the talents of Becky G and Julia Michaels. The track and its accompanying video are set to be released on Friday (July 16).
McGregor is credited as the producer of the track but he will also be performing on the track, and appearing in the music video.
The Grammy-winning producer is seen in a snippet of the music video which is currently being used as a promotional piece for the track. It shows Khea in a prison setting and his attempts to flee.
And if his social media posts are anything to go by, then fans can expect more music from him soon.
In May he had indicated in Twitter that “More Big moves for the culture loading” while on Tuesday he wrote “A lotta music on the way. Wow”
