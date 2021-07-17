Stephen ‘Di Genius’ teases new track with Taiaysha and Saweetie

Stephen ‘Di Genius’ teases new track with Taiaysha and SaweetieSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
Dynamic producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor seems set to provide enough music to create a comprehensive playlist for the summer after revealing that another production is set for release.
The Grammy Award winner used his Twitter account to tease a track which features US based artistes Taiaysha and Saweetie with him serving as a producer.
“One thing imma do is rep the culture,” said McGregor, who indicated that the song is on the way as he tagged both artistes in the tweet.
Limited information is available so far but the track seem set to be released around the end of the month where it will be accomplished by a music video.
The producer in recent times has been promising new music and it seems he is keeping true to that promise as he has so far been a part of two new tracks now out.
He served as producer for the Khea led ‘Only One’ which features Becky G and Julia Michaels which was released on Friday. He is also involved in Shenseea’s recent release ‘Run Run’ which was also released on Friday.
