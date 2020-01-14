Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter charged in hit-and-run case while on vacation in Jamaica

Itâ€™s a good thing Lori Harvey is enjoying herself in Jamaica with rumoured new boyfriend Future as her headache is set to begin when she gets back to the US.

The stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey has been charged in relation to a car accident that occurred in the United States last October.

The crash resulted in serious property damage but there were no reports of injuries.

Information from TMZ is that prosecutors have charged Lori with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit-and-run. Both charges are misdemeanours and the expectation is that the 22-year-old will appear in court later this month.

It has been reported that Lori attempted to flee the scene after the crash. She was reportedly texting while driving.