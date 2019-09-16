Stick Figure holds firm at the top of Billboard Reggae Albums chart

Stick Figure holds firm at the top of Billboard Reggae Albums chartMonday, September 16, 2019
|
Formed in 2006, Northern California reggae dub band
Stick Figure has earned an enviable reputation on the reggae circuit stateside.
With seven full-length studio albums released to date, Stick Figure (led by frontman Scott Woodruff), is enjoying its best success with World On Fire, its latest effort.
World On Fire holds firm at the top of the Billboard Reggae albums chart for a second week running. It moved an additional 1,100 copies over the past week. Ironically, the previous week, the act debuted at the No. 1 spot with 10,283 copies sold.
World On Fire, which peaked at No.34 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, is the group’s third number one title on the reggae table. Its previous were 2015’s Set in Stone and 2012’s Buried Ground. The group also charted with 2016’s Set in Stone: Instrumental (peaked at No. 7) and 2009’s Smoke Stack (peaked at No. 8).
With 15 tracks, World On Fire features collaborations with TJ O’Neill, Citizen Cope and Slightly Stoopid.
Jah Cure’s album, Royal Soldier, is at No. 3 on the chart.
The top 10 albums on this week’s Billboard Reggae Albums chart are:
- World on Fire – Stick Figure
- Ways of the World – The Movement
- Royal Soldier – Jah Cure
- Love and Roots – Fiji
- Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica (Reloaded) – Various Artistes
- 99 (EP) – Jala Brat
- Rapture (EP) – Koffee
- Local Motion – Pepper
- Reggae Gold 2019 – Various Artistes
- Iration – Iration
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy