Stick Figure holds firm at the top of Billboard Reggae Albums chart

Formed in 2006, Northern California reggae dub band

Stick Figure has earned an enviable reputation on the reggae circuit stateside.

With seven full-length studio albums released to date, Stick Figure (led by frontman Scott Woodruff), is enjoying its best success with World On Fire, its latest effort.

World On Fire holds firm at the top of the Billboard Reggae albums chart for a second week running. It moved an additional 1,100 copies over the past week. Ironically, the previous week, the act debuted at the No. 1 spot with 10,283 copies sold.

World On Fire, which peaked at No.34 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, is the group’s third number one title on the reggae table. Its previous were 2015’s Set in Stone and 2012’s Buried Ground. The group also charted with 2016’s Set in Stone: Instrumental (peaked at No. 7) and 2009’s Smoke Stack (peaked at No. 8).

With 15 tracks, World On Fire features collaborations with TJ O’Neill, Citizen Cope and Slightly Stoopid.

Jah Cure’s album, Royal Soldier, is at No. 3 on the chart.

The top 10 albums on this week’s Billboard Reggae Albums chart are: