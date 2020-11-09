Still hot! Sean Paul strikes gold with ‘Calling On Me’Monday, November 09, 2020
|
After more
than two decades as an artiste, Jamaican entertainer Sean Paul has remained relevant
in the music industry, even scoring gold with one of his recent releases.
The entertainer struck gold recently after Calling On Me, a song he did with Swedish singer Tove Lo, was certified gold in Hungary. The track was released in February.
The music video has also been viewed more than 12 million times on YouTube, and the audio has been streamed more than 66 million times online.
Going gold is almost the norm for Sean Paul, as 19 of his songs have reached this milestone and several of them have gone on to sell platinum.
The Grammy winnerâ€™s impressive career has also seen him doing well with albums like Dutty Rock, The Trinity, Imperial Blaze, Tomahawk Technique, Full Frequency and Mad Love the Prequel.
