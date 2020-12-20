Sting 2020 is a no go! Execution costs halt show’s return

Plans for a virtual Sting 2020 staging have been shelved by promoters.

The Boxing Day staple has been on hiatus for some time but organisers had said it would return with performances and clashes that had come to characterise the dancehall and reggae-fuelled show.

However, the prohibitive costs for artistes and show production – which would not be recouped by the enormous crowd turnout and sponsorship associated with the event due to the coronavirus – have seen the famed showcase’s return delayed further.

This past summer, promoter Isaiah Laing said plans were underway for the production and that there had been exploratory conversations had with some of the biggest names in the genre including Spice, Dexta Daps, Shenseea, and Buju Banton.

Sting became known for some memorable clashes including that of Beenie Man and Bounty Killer and Vybz Kartel and Movado, which lent to it being dubbed the “greatest one night show on earth”.

The stage show was last held in 2015.