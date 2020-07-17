Stop it, Felecia! Vybz Kartel doesn’t want Lisa Hyper apologising for him

Stop it, Felecia! Vybz Kartel doesn’t want Lisa Hyper apologising for himFriday, July 17, 2020
|
Recently, dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper took it upon herself to
“I wanna apologise for my boss too, everyone in society that he has rubbed the wrong way,” Hyper said during an Onstage interview. “He doesn’t know that I’m doing this. I wanna do that for him, I need him to come home…”
Although apparently well-intentioned, this gracious act by the self-proclaimed ‘Gaza First Lady’ was not well-received by the ‘Gaza Boss’.
In a post on his Instagram, the Nah Left Go artiste made it very clear that he will not be apologising to anyone and does not want his protege Lisa Hyper doing it for him either.
“Me neva beg frien a maanin and now a evening. Too late fi apologise go suck u big dunda p***y mada if u no like me. Bigup me protege @lisa_hyper but wul on…. a when since u get friendly? Stop it Felicia,” he wrote, while Timbaland and One Republic’s 2007 hit single Apologise, plays in a video clip.
Lisa Hyper for her part accepted the scolding from Kartel, as she responded, “Alright mi boss,” in the comment section.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy