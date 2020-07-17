Stop it, Felecia! Vybz Kartel doesn’t want Lisa Hyper apologising for him

Recently, dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper took it upon herself to

“I wanna apologise for my boss too, everyone in society that he has rubbed the wrong way,” Hyper said during an Onstage interview. “He doesn’t know that I’m doing this. I wanna do that for him, I need him to come home…”

Although apparently well-intentioned, this gracious act by the self-proclaimed ‘Gaza First Lady’ was not well-received by the ‘Gaza Boss’.

In a post on his Instagram, the Nah Left Go artiste made it very clear that he will not be apologising to anyone and does not want his protege Lisa Hyper doing it for him either.

“Me neva beg frien a maanin and now a evening. Too late fi apologise go suck u big dunda p***y mada if u no like me. Bigup me protege @lisa_hyper but wul on…. a when since u get friendly? Stop it Felicia,” he wrote, while Timbaland and One Republic’s 2007 hit single Apologise, plays in a video clip.

Lisa Hyper for her part accepted the scolding from Kartel, as she responded, “Alright mi boss,” in the comment section.