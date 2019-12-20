‘Stop wasting time smoking weed,’ Rvssian tells Jamaican youth

‘Stop wasting time smoking weed,’ Rvssian tells Jamaican youthFriday, December 20, 2019
|
It’s almost the new year, and music producer Rvssian has a bit of advice for young Jamaicans.
“Stop wasting time hanging with friends smoking weed and idling. Surround yourself with people who are trying to go places. You can only go as far as your circle,” he wrote on his Twitter account.
Using his own story as inspiration, the platinum-selling producer said he’s managed to get this far in his career because of his focus. “I never got into smoking weed or drinking any drug. Because of the pros and cons, not investing my time and money into that. Plus, the risk of getting arrested for a high moment. Invested my time into my career and never looked back since,” he said.
“Say what you want about me, end of the day you can’t change or take back from what I have done and thanks to God, and everyone who supported,” he added.
He has co-produced Sheensea’s hit single Blessed, and has worked with Vybz Kartel on a number of songs. He’s also worked with numerous other local and international artistes.
