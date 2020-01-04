Streams of love for Sean Kingston in 2019

The year 2019 seemed to be a good one for Sean Kingston based on data from the streaming platform Spotify.

Based on his wrap for 2019, the Jamaican/American singer saw over 33 million fans from 79 countries streaming his music over 200 million times.

This is a significant achievement considering that the Beautiful Girls singer has been off the scene for a while and returned in 2019. In April, he dropped the track Peace of Mind which has been doing well since.

However, it is believed that his earlier songs are responsible for his streaming success in 2019. Fans can expect to see more of Sean Kingston as he has disclosed that heâ€™ll be dropping a new album this year.