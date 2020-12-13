Streamy Awards reveals big winners on YouTube in 2020

Streamy Awards reveals big winners on YouTube in 2020Sunday, December 13, 2020
YouTube celebrated its creators with its
Streamy Awards yesterday, December 12.
The 10th staging of the event, which pays tribute to its best online and content creators, were held virtually and saw some of the year’s most talked-about individuals and brands taking top honours.
See the complete list of winners below:
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Brent Rivera from Juanpa Zurita CalebCity from Kyle ExumElsa Majimbo from Lilly Singh Laviedunprince from PatrickStarrr Elsa Majimbo from Lilly Singh Taylor Cassidy from Liza Koshy Kurzgesagt from Marques Brownlee
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast Show of the Year: Instant Influencer • James Charles International: Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Charli D’Amelio Collaboration: David Dobrik and Justin Bieber Crossover: Will Smith First Person: Emma Chamberlain Live Streamer: NICKMERCS
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series: Chris and Jack Live Series: Verzuz Live Special: MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament Podcast: On Purpose with Jay Shetty Scripted Series: A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier Unscripted Series: UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: Jaiden Animations Beauty: James Charles Comedy: Sarah Cooper Commentary: ContraPoints Dance: BFunk Documentary: The Secret Life of Lele Pons Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye Food: Tabitha Brown Gaming: Dream Health and Wellness: Chloe Ting Kids and Family: Ryan’s World Learning and Education: Mark Rober Lifestyle: Larray News: HasanAbi Sports: Ryan García Technology: Marques Brownlee
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon Editing: Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul Visual and Special Effects: Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals Writing: CalebCity – CalebCity
STREAMYS FAN AWARD
Creator Squad: 2HYPE
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
Barbie – Career of the Year • MattelDave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment • Tastemade Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp
Creator
The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVEMrBeast – Feeding America Food DriveNabela Noor – NoorHouse
Nonprofit or NGO
Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark RoberCOVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream • Post MaloneEqual Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action • YouTube Originals
BRAND AWARDS
Agency of the Year: BEN Brand of the Year: Netflix Brand Engagement: 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App Branded Content: Series: Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa • Funny Or Die Branded Content: Video: We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL • FaZe Clan Creator Product: Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain Influencer Campaign: #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay Multi-Platform Campaign: Disney+ Launch Social Good Campaign: Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council
