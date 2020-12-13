Streamy Awards reveals big winners on YouTube in 2020

YouTube celebrated its creators with its

Streamy Awards yesterday, December 12.

The 10th staging of the event, which pays tribute to its best online and content creators, were held virtually and saw some of the year’s most talked-about individuals and brands taking top honours.

See the complete list of winners below:

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS

Brent Rivera from Juanpa Zurita CalebCity from Kyle ExumElsa Majimbo from Lilly Singh Laviedunprince from PatrickStarrr Elsa Majimbo from Lilly Singh Taylor Cassidy from Liza Koshy Kurzgesagt from Marques Brownlee

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast Show of the Year: Instant Influencer • James Charles International: Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Charli D’Amelio Collaboration: David Dobrik and Justin Bieber Crossover: Will Smith First Person: Emma Chamberlain Live Streamer: NICKMERCS

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series: Chris and Jack Live Series: Verzuz Live Special: MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament Podcast: On Purpose with Jay Shetty ‎ Scripted Series: A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier Unscripted Series: UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: Jaiden Animations Beauty: James Charles Comedy: Sarah Cooper Commentary: ContraPoints Dance: BFunk Documentary: The Secret Life of Lele Pons Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye Food: Tabitha Brown Gaming: Dream Health and Wellness: Chloe Ting Kids and Family: Ryan’s World Learning and Education: Mark Rober Lifestyle: Larray News: HasanAbi Sports: Ryan García Technology: Marques Brownlee

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon Editing: Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul Visual and Special Effects: Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals Writing: CalebCity – CalebCity

STREAMYS FAN AWARD

Creator Squad: 2HYPE

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

Company or Brand

Barbie – Career of the Year • MattelDave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment • Tastemade Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp

Creator

The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVEMrBeast – Feeding America Food DriveNabela Noor – NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGO

Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark RoberCOVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream • Post MaloneEqual Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action • YouTube Originals

BRAND AWARDS

Agency of the Year: BEN Brand of the Year: Netflix Brand Engagement: 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App Branded Content: Series: Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa • Funny Or Die Branded Content: Video: We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL • FaZe Clan Creator Product: Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain Influencer Campaign: #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay Multi-Platform Campaign: Disney+ Launch Social Good Campaign: Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council