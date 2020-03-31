Strictly 2K promoter provides help during COVID-19 fight

As Jamaicans struggle to cope with the spread of COVID-19,

Strictly 2K promoter Ibrahim ‘IB’ Konteh has stepped up to the plate with some

assistance.

Konteh said that he was moved to give assistance to persons in Clarendon after finding out that the first person in Jamaica to die from coronavirus came from Clarendon. The Strictly 2K promoter then contacted both the member of parliament for South East Clarendon, Pearnel Charles Jr, and PNP caretaker Patricia Sutherland to find out the areas in the constituency that needed cleaning products and toiletries.

“The first person who sadly passed from the virus in Jamaica was from that area in Clarendon, and with parts of that area now under quarantine, we felt that this was the best way to give back,” he said.

The event planner has donated sanitising agents and toiletries to the Michelle Gabriel Old Age Home and Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon.

Konteh, who also hosts Soca Forever, noted that he was further moved to give back based on the support his events have received over the years.

“These two events that we are partners in have gotten really great support from the Jamaican public over the years, and we felt that this is a perfect opportunity to return that support in this time of need,” he said, encouraging other promoters to assist where they can.