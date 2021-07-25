Strong pre-order sales for Spice’s latest album

By all indications Spice’s upcoming album ‘Ten’ is tipped to become a best seller when it is released on August 6.

It has been revealed that preorders have pushed Spice’s album to number one on Amazon Music’s Movers and Shakers list and is currently number five on the New Best Sellers worldwide list.

To say that Spice is ecstatic would be an understatement and the ‘Go Down Deh’ artiste made her feelings known to her fans and to the public.

“Woooeee B—oc–t Now Besties, we’re currently #1 on Amazon Music Sales charts. Den a so God really stay. Mi knees dem no rub off fi ntn” she remarked in a post on Instagram.

“My album Pre-order is currently #1 on the movers and shakers list, and we are #5 on the new Best Sellers Worldwide list. You heard me World f–king wide. Besties thank you so much please continue to supporting me the real way by clicking the link in my bio and pre-order my First album in 20 years and let’s make history together,” she added.

Spice’s album, which is executively produced by Shaggy, was slated to be released through her label VP on July 30th.

However, the dancehall star pushed it back the release date by a week to coincide with her birthday which is also Jamaica’s Independence Day.

Shaggy also took the time out to congratulate Spice on the achievement.

“Congratulations Spice and the whole team for the hard work” he wrote on his Instagram.