Stylo G celebrates fifty million views of Dumpling remix

UK based dancehall star Stylo G is celebrating his hit ‘Dumpling remix’ reaching 50 million views on YouTube.

He took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the achievement.

“50 million dumplings share out, world hit, just over a year we drop this” he wrote, as he captioned a post that included a snippet of the music video.

For the remixed version, Stylo G was accompanied on the track by fellow dancehall heavyweights Sean Paul and Spice, whose presence helped propel the track to the heights it has now reached.

The track was released in 2019 and is the Spanish Town native’s best viewed song on YouTube, to date. The original ‘Dumpling’ track itself has done well, having reached 8.8 million views since its release.

Stylo G is also known for his ‘Touch Down’ collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel, which has reached 19 million views since its release.