Stylo G hands out money to kids in The Gambia

Stylo G hands out money to kids in The GambiaFriday, March 05, 2021
|
Christmas came very early for the many young fans of dancehall artiste Stylo G who came to greet him while touring The Gambia today.
In a video posted on social media, the Touch Down artiste is seen giving out cash to eager children gathered around him.
"Had to bless up my Gambia people gave my career a lot a strength," he captioned the short video. "Always give back."
And his fans were very pleased with his act of kindness.
"Up bro good thing you doing keep it up nuff blessing will come your way…. yuh zimi," one fan commented.
"Stylo g god bless u always mad love breda," another said.
"Respect and blessings…God bless a cheerful giver," someone added.
