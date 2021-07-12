Stylo G joins says UK government should issue reparations to Jamaica

Stylo G joins says UK government should issue reparations to JamaicaMonday, July 12, 2021
|
England-based dancehall star Stylo G is urging the UK government to issue reparations to Jamaica.
The Dumpling artiste took to social media where he made the appeal. “We be through too much depression over the years and years. England run bk some money my people still suffering whiles u lot fighting over foolishness” he wrote on his Instagram account.
As part of his post, he also uploaded a video snippet of a newscast by World In One News which detailed how Britain benefitted from slavery and Jamaica’s efforts at seeking to collect billions in reparations from its former colonizer.
Stylo G also decried the fact that despite all of what has taken place, Britain had travel restrictions for Jamaica. “And we still need visa to come England” he continued in the comments.
Since his post, he has been getting some support with one person commenting “that would do good for Jamaica, about time still” while another quipped “pay my people”.
Recently Jamaica’s Culture Minister Olivia Grange said that plans are afoot to petition the British monarchy for compensation for victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy