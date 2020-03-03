Sumfest 2020 kicks off July 12 with Shabba Ranks as a headline act

Sumfest 2020 kicks off July 12 with Shabba Ranks as a headline actTuesday, March 03, 2020
|
Reggae festival Sumfest put on by Downsound Records boss Joe Bogdanovich will take place July 12-18 this year in Montego Bay.
The action gets underway with a Cooler Fete party with Xaymacca on Sunday, July 12 with a Street Dance taking place the following day. On July 14th, DJ Courtney and DJ Smoke hold court at the All-White Party at Pier One.
Wednesday the 15th is Sumfest Blitz celebrating the bossâ€™s 27th birthday (haha, turn those numbers around!). The next day, the 16th is the Global Sound Clash which will showcase top DJs from all over the world.
International dancehall superstar Shabba Ranks is expected to perform at the weekend and one of the nights will be set aside for Grammy winners which may include the likes of Damian Marley and Koffee. Mastercard will be one of the major sponsors of the event.
